NUNNARI, HEATHER God called Heather peacefully on December 4, 2019 from the North Island Hospital, Campbell River at the age of 65. She will be held dear in the hearts of her children Aaron (Jenny), Grace (Adam), Joe (Lana); her father Don; brothers Dale (Donna) and Glen and her grandchildren Sarah, Quinn, Heather and Philip. The immediate family laid Heather to rest privately. Announced Mass will be celebrated on February 9th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic's Church - 625 Atwater Ave., Mississauga, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020
