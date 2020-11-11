1/1
HEATHER ROSE
ROSE, HEATHER January 14, 1948 – November 4, 2020 Age 72, passed away peacefully, on November 4, 2020, due to complications from lung cancer. She was born on January 14, 1948 to Harry McArter and Hazel McArter (nee Fletcher). Heather was a caring and loving soul. Her heart was full of warmth and positivity and she always gravitated towards the bright side of any situation. She will most be remembered for her kindness, her supportiveness and her cheerful nature. She was loved by many and will be truly missed. Heather was a dedicated wife, sister, aunt and "grauntie". She treasured her family and every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. She made friends with everyone, anywhere she went. Heather is survived by her husband Robert Pritchard, her sisters Colleen Tozer and Gale Gallie, her many nieces and nephews, her many great-nieces and great-nephews, and by Robert's family. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Online condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
