|
|
MAYERS (B.A.), Reverend Hector F. We regret to announce the death of Reverend Hector F. Mayers, (B.A.) on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Hector was the husband of his beloved wife Joan for 64 years. He was the loving father of Hector Mayers II (Lana), Hermon (Martina), Michael (Audrey), and Michelle. He leaves behind 6 surviving siblings Verma (Rudolph), Frank (Marion), Winston (Joy), Vivienne, Joslyn and Vaulda (George). He also had 6 dear grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Hector was a long-serving employee of CN/VIA Rail. After retirement from the railroad he then faithfully served full-time for many years as a pastor of the Church of God assembly in Toronto. Hector was very faithful to his vocations as a husband, father, pastor and mentor. He lived his life to serve God and others. He was dearly loved by us all and will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends in the United States, Great Britain and Guyana. Our family would like to thank all of the many relatives and friends that have steadfastly supported our dad and our family throughout his lengthy illness. We would like to thank the incredible neurological staff at St. Michael's Hospital for the exceptional standards of care and compassion that they demonstrated. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private service with immediate family has already taken place. At some point in the future when conditions permit, a public celebration of his life will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020