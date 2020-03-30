Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector MAYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Hector F. MAYERS B.A.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Hector F. MAYERS B.A. Obituary
MAYERS (B.A.), Reverend Hector F. We regret to announce the death of Reverend Hector F. Mayers, (B.A.) on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Hector was the husband of his beloved wife Joan for 64 years. He was the loving father of Hector Mayers II (Lana), Hermon (Martina), Michael (Audrey), and Michelle. He leaves behind 6 surviving siblings Verma (Rudolph), Frank (Marion), Winston (Joy), Vivienne, Joslyn and Vaulda (George). He also had 6 dear grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Hector was a long-serving employee of CN/VIA Rail. After retirement from the railroad he then faithfully served full-time for many years as a pastor of the Church of God assembly in Toronto. Hector was very faithful to his vocations as a husband, father, pastor and mentor. He lived his life to serve God and others. He was dearly loved by us all and will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends in the United States, Great Britain and Guyana. Our family would like to thank all of the many relatives and friends that have steadfastly supported our dad and our family throughout his lengthy illness. We would like to thank the incredible neurological staff at St. Michael's Hospital for the exceptional standards of care and compassion that they demonstrated. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private service with immediate family has already taken place. At some point in the future when conditions permit, a public celebration of his life will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hector's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -