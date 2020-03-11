|
INNES, HECTOR GEORGE COLLIE With very heavy hearts, the family announces that Hector died peacefully in hospital on Friday, Februry 21, 2020. Born in Banff, Scotland, he was the only son of Hector and Anabella (Collie) Innes. Hector will be deeply missed by his loving wife Jean. Predeceased by son John and daughter-in-law Darlene and daughter Louise and son-in-law Scott Laurin. Loving and devoted grandfather of Gregory and Kristin Innes and Jaclyn and Trevor Fitzpatrick and Twyla Laurin. He was always delighted to spend time with great-granddaughters Hailey and Paula Fitzpatrick and great-grandson Brody Innes. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Jon and Penny Watson and nephew Ivan Watson and brother-in-law Peter Douros and partner Karin as well as family in Scotland and England. Hector arrived in Canada from the UK in 1957. He was transferred to Montreal by the Atlas Assurance Company and subsequently managed the company's offices in Toronto. Later, he founded his own insurance brokerage firm which he led successfully for many years. He valued the close relationships of friends (business and personal) that continued for decades. He and Jean spent many wonderful holidays with family and friends in Scotland and England and happy times over the years in Sarasota, Florida. He will be greatly missed by family and good friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020