BELLINGHAM, HECTOR PATTERSON 'TORY' It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Tory on June 22, 2019. Beloved son of the late Pat and Lois Bellingham. Loving brother of Denis and cherished uncle to Molina. He will be lovingly remembered by the Andracchio family, his closest and dearest friends, extended family and colleagues in the film industry. Tory was a jokester, mentor and advisor, he made friends everywhere, his local coffee shop to the stores he shopped in. He was an avid cyclist and loved playing his guitar. Tory was predeceased by his loving companion of 17 years, his dog and pal, Loki. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the year. Arrangements have been made through Turner & Porter, Butler Chapel 416-231-2283. Donations in Tory's memory may be made to the Farley Foundation, https://www.farleyfoundation.org/
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019