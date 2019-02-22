Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HEIDE WALKER. View Sign

WALKER, HEIDE In her 63rd year, Heide passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on February 19, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer. Beloved daughter of Helmut Walker and the late Elsa Walker, mother of Mackenzie and cherished friend of many, Heide will be sorrowfully missed. Heide is survived by sister Monika Seccareccio, niece Alisa and nephews Elio and Leo. Her life will be celebrated with friends at a small ceremony in East York in late March. No formal funeral service will be held. Heide's ashes will be scattered across the ocean where she loved to scuba dive, interred with her mother and given to her son. Funeral arrangements by Trillium Cremation, 1-800-833-7606.

