Born Toholampi, Finland. On August 4, 2019, at a young 75 years of age, from unexpected pneumonia and a stroke, Heikki a strong, healthy man with Finnish Sisu succumbed to his fate. With his family by his side, he went peacefully. He is at the beach now forever. His work ethic at Raywal Kitchens for 41 years was sublime - never missing an opportunity to work overtime and rarely ever taking a sick day. He built a comfortable life for his family - a beautiful home and an annual vacation or two, or three to the tropics or Finland. Loving and stellar husband to Annikki. Awesome and caring father of Nancy (predeceased Gary - yerno) and supportive, helpful male role model to grandson Aaron. He will be sorely missed by his brother predeceased Veikko, sister Lea, brother Matti, brother Antti and their families. Sadly missed by all neighbours and friends, near and far. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Heikki's life by leaving a condolence message on the Dixon-Garland website (www.dixongarland.com) or meeting up with Annikki and Nancy in private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2019