MOLLS, HEINO Passed away in Toronto on Monday, December 9, 2019. Heino was born in Detmold, Germany on June 28, 1950. He came to Canada with his mother Erika and sister Lis in November of 1953 on the SS "Groote Beer". They arrived in Quebec City and were met by his father Wilhelm (Bill), who had sailed ahead a few months earlier. They travelled onto Toronto, where they settled. Living in Canada as German "displaced persons" after the war was very difficult, but eventually they saved up enough money to move to the suburbs in Scarborough, where Heino grew up. He spent many years as a cab driver in Toronto's east end, but also worked at the Toronto Star and Toronto Real Estate Board before eventually starting his own magazine about the Canadian real estate industry in 1989: REM. Heino is survived by his loving family: wife Sandra, sons Zakary (Martha) and William, daughter Emily-Jean, grandsons Jasper and Charlie, nieces Veronica, Pauline, Camilla, Amanda, Mindy, Julie and Sandi, and nephew Zenon. He will also be dearly missed by mothers-in-law Viola and Jean Audrey, and siblings-in-law Deborah (Jim), Stephen (Maureen), Karen (Roger) and Charles (Wendy). He was predeceased by his first wife, Carole. A private event will be held for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and, as Heino would say, "Keep a happy thought."

