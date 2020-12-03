1/1
HEINZ HELMUT KOBIALKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HEINZ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOBIALKA, HEINZ HELMUT March 20, 1932 - November 30, 2020 It is with saddened hearts that the family of Heinz Kobialka of Aurora, Ontario, announces his passing at the age of 88. Loving husband of Irma for 62 years. Beloved father of Brigitte (Neil) and Karen (predeceased). Proud Opi to Mark and Reid. Fondly remembered by his siblings Helene (predeceased), Irmgard, Ruth, and Horst. Sadly, missed by his extended family and others who were friends of the family. Born in Germany, Heinz studied to be a "Tischler" (custom cabinetmaker). He immigrated to Canada in 1954, settling in Toronto. After finding himself unemployed due to a broken arm, he practiced his craft and eventually established Kobi's Cabinets, a highly successful business, still bearing his name today. He was an avid fisherman, loved his cottage and traveling with his wife and family. His grandchildren were a source of great happiness; and he loved watching them play hockey and being there to celebrate major milestones. He will be remembered for his generosity, ability to fix just about anything, dancing to a good polka and unique sense of humour, always sharing a laugh and pranking family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heinz's memory to the Margaret Bahen Hospice www.myhospice.ca, or the Alzheimer Society of York Region, https://alzheimer.ca/york/en/home Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, cremation has taken place with a private family ceremony. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved