KOBIALKA, HEINZ HELMUT March 20, 1932 - November 30, 2020 It is with saddened hearts that the family of Heinz Kobialka of Aurora, Ontario, announces his passing at the age of 88. Loving husband of Irma for 62 years. Beloved father of Brigitte (Neil) and Karen (predeceased). Proud Opi to Mark and Reid. Fondly remembered by his siblings Helene (predeceased), Irmgard, Ruth, and Horst. Sadly, missed by his extended family and others who were friends of the family. Born in Germany, Heinz studied to be a "Tischler" (custom cabinetmaker). He immigrated to Canada in 1954, settling in Toronto. After finding himself unemployed due to a broken arm, he practiced his craft and eventually established Kobi's Cabinets, a highly successful business, still bearing his name today. He was an avid fisherman, loved his cottage and traveling with his wife and family. His grandchildren were a source of great happiness; and he loved watching them play hockey and being there to celebrate major milestones. He will be remembered for his generosity, ability to fix just about anything, dancing to a good polka and unique sense of humour, always sharing a laugh and pranking family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heinz's memory to the Margaret Bahen Hospice www.myhospice.ca
, or the Alzheimer Society of York Region, https://alzheimer.ca/york/en/home
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, cremation has taken place with a private family ceremony. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com