WINKLER, Heinz Herbert October 7, 1926 - Germany October 15, 2020 - Toronto Peacefully passed away with his daughter by his side. Predeceased by Ursula (Arend) his devoted wife of 41 years, Gudrun Fuchs his life partner of 22 years and by his sister Waltraud. Father to Carol (Kevin), Chris (Dan), and Cathy (Geoff). Opa of seven and and Great-Opa of three. Survived by his brother, Günter (Irmtraud) in Germany. Private arrangements with family have already taken place at the Cremation Care Centre. A Celebration of Life TBA. May he Rest In Peace. Donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation are appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store