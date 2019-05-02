Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELAINE SHIFF. View Sign Service Information Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel 2401 Steeles Avenue West Toronto , ON M3J 2P1 (416)-663-9060 Service 1:00 PM Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel 2401 Steeles Avenue West Toronto , ON M3J 2P1 Obituary



SHIFF, HELAINE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helaine Shiff on April 29, 2019 at the age of 78. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 58 years Allan Shiff, her daughter Melissa Shiff and son-in-law Louis Kaplan, her son Lorne Shiff, her grandchildren Talia Shiff, Ben Shiff, Rachel Shiff, and Sacha Kaplan-Shiff, as well as Talia's fiance Joey Benitah. Helaine was born and grew up in Toronto as the daughter of Rose and Murray Pulver. She is also missed by her brothers Frank and Wayne Pulver. Helaine was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018. She died at home peacefully surrounded by her immediate family. She was defined by her charity work and specifically by her incredible ability and passion to create charitable foundations. In 1974 with her husband Allan, she founded the Toronto Chapter of The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and she was responsible for developing chapters across the country. For this and other achievements, she was honoured by being included in Canada's Who's Who of Canadian Women 1999, 2000 and 2001. In 1987, she was awarded The Canadian Volunteer Award in recognition of remarkable voluntary service improving the health and well being of Canadians. Her volunteerism encapsulated many of her interests. Helaine and her husband were one of the founding couples of the Secular Jewish Association (currently Oraynu). She served on the board of Mount Sinai Hospital and did volunteer work for The Life Institute, Human Rights Watch, and Music Toronto. Finally, she co-founded the Canadian chapter of The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel. Her personal passions included taking care of her grandchildren, cooking for her family, hiking up the Rocky Mountains and through the Bruce Trail, enjoying the opera, skiing, reading, and playing bridge with her longtime friends. She also had a business as a fundraising consultant. She will always remain in the hearts and minds of her family and her wide network of friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave. West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Chaverim Society Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 77 Avenue Road. Memorial donations may be made to JDRF, http:// bit.ly_jdrfhelaineshiff or to CSPNI, www.natureisrael.org Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

