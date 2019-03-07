REID, HELEN A. After a courageous battle with leukemia, Helen passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her parents Vera and Ralph Veitch and her son Brian Gray. Loving wife of Len Reid for 46 years. Cherished mother of Brenda (Michael) Sims and Bonnie Brown. Step-mother to George (Carol) Reid and Colleen (Fred) Thibault. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Jennifer (Philip) Langelaan, Kimberly LeRoux, Tammy (Paul) Cachia and Gerald Thibault. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Saturday, March 9th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019