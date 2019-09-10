NASH, HELEN ALEXANDRIA 1923 - 2019 Helen was a lifelong resident of Toronto. She overcame an early life of loss and hardship to forge a successful career in marketing and communications ultimately retiring from the Communications Department of Scotia Bank. Her adult life was filled with travel, painting and photography. Helen was fiercely independent and was able to live on her own well into her 90's. In her last years, she received wonderful care and support from the staff of Cedarhurst Dementia Care Home and for this we are very grateful. She leaves behind a small family who will miss her spirit and wicked sense of humour. In particular, we are grateful for the support she received from David and Nancy in her final years. According to her wishes, there will be no service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019