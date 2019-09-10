Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN ALEXANDRIA NASH. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

NASH, HELEN ALEXANDRIA 1923 - 2019 Helen was a lifelong resident of Toronto. She overcame an early life of loss and hardship to forge a successful career in marketing and communications ultimately retiring from the Communications Department of Scotia Bank. Her adult life was filled with travel, painting and photography. Helen was fiercely independent and was able to live on her own well into her 90's. In her last years, she received wonderful care and support from the staff of Cedarhurst Dementia Care Home and for this we are very grateful. She leaves behind a small family who will miss her spirit and wicked sense of humour. In particular, we are grateful for the support she received from David and Nancy in her final years. According to her wishes, there will be no service.



NASH, HELEN ALEXANDRIA 1923 - 2019 Helen was a lifelong resident of Toronto. She overcame an early life of loss and hardship to forge a successful career in marketing and communications ultimately retiring from the Communications Department of Scotia Bank. Her adult life was filled with travel, painting and photography. Helen was fiercely independent and was able to live on her own well into her 90's. In her last years, she received wonderful care and support from the staff of Cedarhurst Dementia Care Home and for this we are very grateful. She leaves behind a small family who will miss her spirit and wicked sense of humour. In particular, we are grateful for the support she received from David and Nancy in her final years. According to her wishes, there will be no service. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close