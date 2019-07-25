CAIRNS, HELEN AMY (nee PARKMAN) Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, at the age of 78. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith. Dear mother to Randy, Dwayne, Doug and Laurie. Cherished grandmother to Lindsay, Amanda and Kayla. She will be sadly missed. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Friday, July 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, July 27th at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019