ANDERSON, HELEN (nee FASOLINO) Peacefully passed away at Hospice Wellington in Guelph on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at age 76. She will be missed by her daughter, Laura-Lee Fletcher and husband Dayle, her son, Michael Anderson and wife Danielle Brown. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jessica and Lindsay Fletcher and Ava Anderson. She will always be remembered by her sister Margaret Rowe and husband Ross. Her many nieces, nephews and friends will remember her fondly. Helen will be resting at McDougall Brown Funeral Home at 2900 Kingston Road in Scarborough. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15th, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, April 16th at 11:00 a.m. with a lunch reception to follow. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Avenue, Toronto. Donations can be made to, Hospice Wellington at https://www.hospicewellington. org/get-involved
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN ANDERSON.
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019