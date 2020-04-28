ASHMORE, HELEN (nee PICH) Passed away peacefully at Orchard Villa Long Term Care, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 94 years of age. Loving wife of the late Harold. Proud mother of Hal (Hilda). Loving grandmother to Miles (Tracy) and Marilyn (Jordan). The family would like to thank the caring and heroic staff at Orchard Villa Long Term Care. A celebration of Helen's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.dailybread.ca. Condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.