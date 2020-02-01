|
KELLY, Helen Bell June 7, 1928 - January 29, 2020 Born Mary Helen Theresa Bell to Anna Gleason and Edison Bell on Allumette Island, on June 7, 1928. Helen passed away peacefully in Keswick, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Married for 53 years to her beloved husband Herb, who died in 2003, she was predeceased by her daughter Colleen and son-in- law Jim. Helen was the loving mother of Terry (John), Herb (Michelle), Nancy, Patrick (lzabel) and Michael (Patty). Cherished grandmother of Katie, Kelly, Chrissy, Heather, Emily, Sean, Christopher, Brandon, Dylan, Bridgette, Liam and Daniel and great-grandmother to Claire, Hannah, Ian, Tristan, William, Bailey and Ellie. Known as "Little Caesar" to her children, Helen was the matriarch of our family. She was strong, vibrant and loved to laugh. Her family was inspired by the sense of gratitude she always possessed for her life, family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Helen showed great courage as her health deteriorated. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarvale for the kindness and care they demonstrated daily for the last nine months. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. There will be a reception at the Thornhill Club, 7994 Yonge Street, starting at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020