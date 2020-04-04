|
BONCZUK, Helen Peacefully, at Garden Court Nursing Home, Toronto, on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Michael, Janet (José), Steven (Debbie) and the late Diane. Proud grandmother of Lise (Cory), Marc (Laura), Elizabeth, Meredith, Stephanie, Nathan and Kristen. Great-grandmother of Jayden, Kyle, Madisyn and Arwen. Helen will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends in South America, Europe and Canada. During these difficult times, we have decided to have a Private Service. For those who wish, donations may be made to Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020