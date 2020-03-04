|
BULLEN, HELEN Helen Leslie Bullen (née Farley), of Kincardine, passed away at the South Bruce Health Centre-Kincardine, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Cherished wife of the late Bob Bullen (2014). Devoted mother of Leslie Bullen and Greg Bullen, of Toronto and loving grandmother of Alexandra. Missed by her sister Doris and brother-in-law Jim Meldrum of Kincardine. Also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Clayton and Mary Farley (née Hartwick), sister Mary (Don) Shaw and brother Grant (Margery) Farley. Helen grew up in Kincardine and then attended teachers' college in Stratford. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Western Ontario. Her teaching career saw her teaching elementary school in Kitchener and French at several schools in Toronto. After taking many years to raise a family, she returned to education to teach Grade 2, where many students' lives were impacted. She will be fondly remembered by her teaching colleagues. Helen's interests throughout her life were varied and included sewing, crafts, spending time at the cottage, reading, travel, the CBC and church. Upon her retirement, Helen returned to Kincardine, where she became an active member of the community and an avid traveler. She was particularly active in Knox Presbyterian Church, where she will be missed by her many friends. Visitation will be held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, 757 Princes Street, Kincardine, ON N2Z 1Z5, 519-396-2701, on Friday, March 6th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Kincardine on Saturday, March 7th, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Peggy Kinsman officiating. Interment, Kincardine Cemetery. Charitable donations can be made to the Knox Presbyterian Church – Kincardine, Stephen Lewis Foundation or Doctors Without Borders. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklater funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020