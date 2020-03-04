Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davey-Linklater Funeral Home
757 Princes Street
Kincardine, ON N2Z 1Z5
(519) 396-2701
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN BULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN BULLEN Obituary
BULLEN, HELEN Helen Leslie Bullen (née Farley), of Kincardine, passed away at the South Bruce Health Centre-Kincardine, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Cherished wife of the late Bob Bullen (2014). Devoted mother of Leslie Bullen and Greg Bullen, of Toronto and loving grandmother of Alexandra. Missed by her sister Doris and brother-in-law Jim Meldrum of Kincardine. Also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Clayton and Mary Farley (née Hartwick), sister Mary (Don) Shaw and brother Grant (Margery) Farley. Helen grew up in Kincardine and then attended teachers' college in Stratford. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Western Ontario. Her teaching career saw her teaching elementary school in Kitchener and French at several schools in Toronto. After taking many years to raise a family, she returned to education to teach Grade 2, where many students' lives were impacted. She will be fondly remembered by her teaching colleagues. Helen's interests throughout her life were varied and included sewing, crafts, spending time at the cottage, reading, travel, the CBC and church. Upon her retirement, Helen returned to Kincardine, where she became an active member of the community and an avid traveler. She was particularly active in Knox Presbyterian Church, where she will be missed by her many friends. Visitation will be held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, 757 Princes Street, Kincardine, ON N2Z 1Z5, 519-396-2701, on Friday, March 6th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Kincardine on Saturday, March 7th, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Peggy Kinsman officiating. Interment, Kincardine Cemetery. Charitable donations can be made to the Knox Presbyterian Church – Kincardine, Stephen Lewis Foundation or Doctors Without Borders. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklater funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -