CANNATA, HELEN (nee ATANASOFF) In her 97th year, passed peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor E. Cannata. Predeceased by her brother Nossey, sisters Sally, Hilda, Margie and Christine. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 1810 Queen St. E., Toronto. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020