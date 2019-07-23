Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN CATHERINE CALDWELL WEST. View Sign Obituary



WEST, HELEN CATHERINE CALDWELL (nee JACOBSON) It is with both sadness and a sense of peace that the family announces the passing of Catherine, at the age of 92. Sadness at the loss of an incredible woman loved deeply by so many, but peace in the knowledge that she is now with her Lord and Saviour. Cathy was the beloved wife and best friend of Colin (predeceased 2013) for 62 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Lynn, Bonnie and Ken and Stephen and Cathy. Cherished Nana of Courtney (James), Matthew (Amber), Rebecca (Joshua), Sarah (Randy), Christopher (Deni) and Benjamin (Tasha). Great-Nana to Ethan, Charlotte, Owen, Madeline, Elisabeth, Lincoln, Laila, Annabel and Emma-Lee. Family was everything to Cathy and she devoted herself to raising and supporting her three children. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her much joy. In the early years, she and Colin loved the outdoors, trailered across Canada with their kids and then enjoyed cottaging and later discovered the adventure of cruise ships. She had the gift of hospitality and her home was always filled with friends and family who experienced her love of cooking and baking. There was always extra room around her dinner table for guests. Cathy lived a life that reflected integrity, compassion for others, selflessness and later in life, courage and perseverance in the face of medical challenges. A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Orchard Villa, Pickering, for their excellent and compassionate care of Cathy. A private funeral will be held for family members. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

