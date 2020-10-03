1/1
HELEN CATHERINE GRADY
Peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her siblings Leo, Mary, Joe and Bill. Loving aunt of Joe (deceased), Heather, Mike and Carl. Great-aunt of Jeremy, Lucas and Jason and great- great-aunt of Caden. Helen was a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing (1945) and dedicated her entire career to St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Special thanks to the staff of Lakeside Long Term Care for their care and support. Private family services at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
