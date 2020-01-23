|
CYBRUCH, HELEN Passed away peacefully at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Helen Cybruch (nee Hudson) dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph K. Cybruch (1987). Dear mother of Nusha Collins, Laura and her husband Mike Sanders and Lynn and her husband Gary Skinner. Loving and proud Babci of Justin, Joel (Melanie), Darryl (Amanda), Alana, Ryan, Tyler (Rachel) and Spencer (Anya). Pra-Babci of Evan, Zoey, Nadia and Mackenzie. Predeceased by her parents John and Ann Hudson, her brother Bill Hudson and sister-in-law Olga Hudson. Dear sister-in-law of Rita Kapoor, Ted Cybruch (Gladys) and Henry Cybruch (Stella). Helen will be lovingly remembered by John Innes, nieces, nephew and many friends. Helen was an active member of the Marie Sk?odowska Curie Association and a dedicated Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2–5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 4260 Cawthra Rd., Mississauga, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Interment: Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020