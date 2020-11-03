DeNIKE, Helen (nee Conolly) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Helen, on October 27, 2020, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her devoted husband, Don. Loving mother of Doug, Craig, Janet, Carol, Ann and spouses, as well as her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Beloved sister of Betty Harding. We couldn't have asked for a more selfless mother, who enjoyed helping others. Our Mom was well known for her many volunteer services at churches, canvassing for charities and as coordinator for Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca