Helen DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS, Helen ?On Monday, July 27, 2020, Helen Ruth Douglas, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. Helen was born December 31, 1926, on a brilliant New Year's Eve, to Ethel and Allen Robertson in Leaside, Ontario. Helen began her life's journey mirroring the anticipation that every New Year's Eve brings: optimism, enthusiasm and wisdom, with just a bit of mystery; with her beautiful blue eyes, Helen would go on to fulfill all of the New Year's promises and dreams. Helen will be reunited with her late husband Alexander H. Douglas, her son Rick Douglas, and grandson, Kevin Jones. She is survived by her sister Betty More; her children, Dawn Gomez (Jesus), Sheri Stephen (Mark), Wendy Parker (Brian), Sue Jones (Dennis) and Paul Douglas (Roslyn); her grandchildren, Kristy Douglas Smith (Quinn), Jason Jones (Bernaise), Michelle Douglas (Terry), Kim Patterson (Eric), Lauren Gareau (Arron), Bryn Collier, Alex Collier, Granett Douglas (Kristina), Randall Lome, Lauren Parker and Grayson Douglas; as well as her great-grandchildren, Madison and Brooklyn Douglas Smith, Jamie Gareau, Kayla Gareau, Naomi Douglas, Alexandra Patterson, William Patterson, Penelope Douglas, and soon-to-arrive baby boy, Douglas. In her early days, Helen called the growing Leaside neighborhood home; attending Rolph Road Elementary School and enjoying all of the benefits of this beautiful and growing neighborhood. Her time was spent playing with the best of friends, venturing into the neighboring hamlets, and exploring life in new Toronto. Often at her side during these excursions was her older sister Betty; who would be a lifelong best friend and confidant. The two were quite a pair in the neighborhood. In Helen's later years, she would frequently speak of Leaside with much affection, including the lush parks and playgrounds where she spent her childhood. Helen was always quick to laugh, had an infectious smile and was happiest when she was surrounded by her large and loving family. Grade school turned to high school, and in the war era Helen loved her years at Leaside High and the comradery it offered. Of course she met all manner of friends, given her outgoing, yet somehow quiet demeanor, and she established many friendships that would last her entire lifetime. Several of her high school friends became "aunts" to her children in later years, further reinforcing her love and dedication to family and friends. Helen, while not overly athletic, surely enjoyed participating in sport, and was certainly interested in competition and the betterment of soul and body. She choose to build a career as a dental assistant at a time when most of her contemporaries where happy to simply marry. Shortly after accepting her first position as a dental assistant, however, Helen was invited to go watch a baseball game by a certain young man who tickled her fancy. By the end of the second date, Helen announced that this was the man she would marry, and so began a great love affair that lasted over 50 years. In 1946, Helen and Alex began their life together in a modest home in the far off community of Port Credit. Babies followed quickly and frequently, and by the time Helen was 33, she was busy with a brood of 6 children, some almost ready for high school, some still in diapers. A couple of hard workers, an "oar in the water" couple, both Helen and Al would always strive for a better life, eventually enjoying a relaxed lifestyle with beautiful homes in various parts of the greater GTA and Boca Raton, Florida. A pioneering couple, Helen and Al moved frequently with their growing family. Helen provided the support and the stability, while Al built the family company. In her later years when the family came to visit, you could find Helen either dancing and singing in her kitchen as she prepared the family feast, or playing endless games of cards with her daughters together with gallons of Orange Pekoe tea. She loved a good book and even better relished chatting with her sister Betty. When Helen wasn't visiting with some of her 6 children, 11 grandchildren or 8 great-grandchildren, she was busy with church (United) and was an avid volunteer at the church and in the neighborhood. But her first and deepest love was for her dearest Alex. She cared for him always and was particularly dedicated as he struggled with his health in his later years. The entire family is so relieved that they are now reunited and will be dancing together in the starlight once again. Helens legacy will be her children, of what she taught them, and her love of all things family. It is a trait that she has passed down to all of her children, and it is the most poignant memory for all of the Douglas clan. Everyone is better for having known Helen, her kindness, her patience and her love of life. In light of the current public gathering limitations, the family celebrated her life in a private ceremony; just as Helen would have wanted. To honour her memory, we encourage donations to be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, as this was a cause close to her heart.



