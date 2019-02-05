DOYLE, Helen (nee CASSIDY) December 16, 1924 - January 31, 2019 Died peacefully at Wesburn Manor, on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved daughter of George and Margaret Cassidy (deceased). Predeceased by her beloved husband Gene. Also predeceased by her siblings: Leonard, Bernard, Rita and Veronica. Loving mother of Maureen (John), MaryLouise (Pat) and John (Helen). Adored grandmother of Timothy (Cara), Patrick (Tara), Caitlin (Ryan), David (deceased) and Matthew. Devoted great-grandmother of Hailey, Aidan, Brielle, Emerson, Luke and Teagan. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019