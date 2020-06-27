HELEN DUDEK
DUDEK, HELEN (nee TEREJKO) Passed away peacefully in her 93rd year on June 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Reunited with her Husband Jozef (May 4th) of 70 years. She was the proud Mother of Nancy and adored Gramma of Alexander. Helen will be remembered and missed by her family, including her sisters Julie, Eileen, Jean (predeceased) and Ruth. As well as her many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends. Memorial Celebrations will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
