DZIUBA, Helen (nee KOSTYRKA) Peacefully, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Eugene for 51 years and loving mother of David. Helen will be dearly missed by her brother George of Sydney, Australia, niece Olga, late niece Roma (Guy) and their son Jules all of Montreal and many extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 8, 2019