McPHIE, HELEN EDITH (nee TWITCHIN) January 19, 1930 - July 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family at the Village of Taunton Mills Retirement Community in Whitby, on July 18, 2019, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her parents William and Edith Twitchin and brother Frank Twitchin. Beloved wife of the late Donald McPhie, of 60 years. Helen and Donald enjoyed a full life together until Donald's death in 2011. Cherished mother of Gary (Barbara), Donna (Glenn), Andrew (Julie) and Caroline (Jimmy). Caring grandmother to Alison (Jeff), Laura, Kayla (Andrew), Jameson, Maggie, Taydam, Jacob, Emileigh and Liam. Great-grandmother to Emma, Justin and baby Eliana. She will be sadly missed by all. She taught her children by example and hard work, never to complain and she was always full of praise for all. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Taunton Mills Village. Public visitation will start from 1 - 2 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Centre on July 23rd, at 2 p.m. with interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 21, 2019