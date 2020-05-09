HELEN EILEEN DEPEW
DEPEW, HELEN EILEEN (nee GLANVILLE) Passed away peacefully at Bowmanville Creek on April 22, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry Depew. Survived by her son John (Kathy), her grandson Mathew (Tammy), granddaughter Patricia and great-granddaughter Tabitha. She was predeceased by her son Barry Douglas in infancy. At Helen's request, a private service was held at Bowmanville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N., Bowmanville, Ontario. Memorial Donations to the Salvation Army or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 5, 2020
My condolences Grethe Nielsen and family
Grethe
Neighbor
