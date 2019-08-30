Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN EILEEN MILLAR. View Sign Obituary

MILLAR, HELEN EILEEN (nee FLOYD) On August 28, 2019, Helen Eileen Millar (nee Floyd) passed peacefully in her sleep in her 81st year after a long and courageous battle with mental health, physical, and cognitive progressions. A University of Toronto 6T0 Nursing graduate and a resident of Aurora, Ontario, she spent her final 7 months at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario. Sister to E. Kevin Floyd (Barb Mallard). Loving wife of Bruce Millar, mother to (predeceased) daughter Linda (Scott and Gisele) McDiarmid, daughter Susan (Brian) Scott and son Steven (Margaret) Millar. Nana to Chloe, Christopher, Katherine, Melanie, Thomas, Julia, Travis and Jack. A private family celebration of life will follow. The family would like to thank the care received from all Mill Creek staff and Aurora Community and Home Assistance to Seniors (CHATS). In lieu of flowers, donations to CHATS, Aurora branch, would be greatly appreciated.

MILLAR, HELEN EILEEN (nee FLOYD) On August 28, 2019, Helen Eileen Millar (nee Floyd) passed peacefully in her sleep in her 81st year after a long and courageous battle with mental health, physical, and cognitive progressions. A University of Toronto 6T0 Nursing graduate and a resident of Aurora, Ontario, she spent her final 7 months at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario. Sister to E. Kevin Floyd (Barb Mallard). Loving wife of Bruce Millar, mother to (predeceased) daughter Linda (Scott and Gisele) McDiarmid, daughter Susan (Brian) Scott and son Steven (Margaret) Millar. Nana to Chloe, Christopher, Katherine, Melanie, Thomas, Julia, Travis and Jack. A private family celebration of life will follow. The family would like to thank the care received from all Mill Creek staff and Aurora Community and Home Assistance to Seniors (CHATS). In lieu of flowers, donations to CHATS, Aurora branch, would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019

