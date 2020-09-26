DEAKIN, HELEN ELIZABETH (BETH) (nee REID) Peacefully passed at Grove Park Home, Barrie on March 25, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) for 64 years. Loving mother of George (Sheila), Liz (Dave), Catherine, Richard, James (Debbie), and dear mother-in-law of Victoria. Proud Grandma of Christopher (Sandra), Kyle, Matthew (Sarah), Cathleen, Jonathan (Samantha), Michael, Jeremy (Camille), Samuel, Jackson, Nicholas (SallySue), Julia (Lyndon), and honourary Grandma of Devin. Cherished Great-Grandma of Adalia, Deiderich, Quinn, Asher, Adelaide Elizabeth and Hayley. Treasured Aunt of Christine (Mark, Sarah, and Trent) Bernard. Pre-deceased by her siblings Neil (Wilma Baker), Jean (Bob Lye), George, and Lena. Beth will be missed by her nieces and nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends. In keeping with Beth's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to occur in the future. To honour Beth's zest for life, donations may be made to a charity of your choice, all of which are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com