FLAHERTY, HELEN ELIZABETH (nee TARCZA) June 18, 1934 - July 29, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister Helen on July 29, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Beloved wife of Gerald A. Flaherty QC. Loving mother of John (Kate Marshall), James (Nada Flaherty) and Patrick (Dr. Janet Richardson). Wonderful Nana to Annie, Gabriel, Locky, Liam, Adrian, James and Julia. Cherished friend and sister to Margaret Hawkins (Doug Lower). Special Great-Aunt to Megan. The daughter of Hungarian immigrants (Peter and Matilda Tarcza) Helen was born in Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario. She went on to a career in nursing education at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Following their marriage in 1962, Helen and Gerald embarked on their lives in Ottawa where they resided until 2001. Raising three boys, Helen was a relentless matriarch channeling the exuberance into creativity, food and sports. The house was constantly filled with music led by Helen's beautiful singing voice always accompanied by Gerald on the guitar or piano. During her time in Ottawa, Helen was a member of and tireless volunteer at Resurrection of Our Lord Parish. For many years, she used her artistic skills to adorn the church with beautiful, handmade banners. Helen was a compassionate friend and support to countless people in the community and spent her time coming to the aid of individuals and families in need. For the past 19 years, Helen and Gerald retired to Oakville and spent many happy times with family and friends. In June, Helen and Gerald celebrated 58 years of an inseparable and devoted partnership in marriage. All who knew Helen were touched by her warmth, humour, passion and love. Eternal in our hearts. Visitation at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions guests are kindly asked to register their visit here: https://forms.gle/YJtqncwHswyjjbf88 Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 181 Sewell Drive, Oakville at 11 a.m Wednesday, August 5th. Interment will take place at St. Cornelius Church, 16631 Kennedy Road, Caledon Village at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th. Please consider a donation to Covenant House Toronto. https://covenanthousetoronto.ca/how-to-help/