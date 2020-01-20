|
STUART, HELEN ELIZABETH "BETSY" Decemeber 8, 1944 - January 13, 2020 Mother of Ann (Ashar) and Glen. Fondly remembered by her sisters Janet (Peter) and Patricia, brother Ross, and her nieces and nephews Christine, John, Elizabeth, Rosalind, and William and their families. Betsy remained a friend to her former husband Harry. Betsy worked as a social worker, ESL teacher, writer, and editor. Born in Saint John, NB and raised in Montreal, she lived in downtown Toronto for many years. Betsy was an active and skilled volunteer with an especially strong commitment to building community with people experiencing homelessness and poverty. Please join us to remember her at Cardinal Funeral Home, Bathurst Chapel, 366 Bathurst Street on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Gathering begins at 2:00 for 3:00 p.m. service. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Felix Centre, Fontbonne Ministries, or a charity of your choice would be welcomed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020