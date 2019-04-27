SUTHERLAND, Helen Elizabeth February 25, 1923 – April 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto in her 97th year. Cherished aunt of Geoff (Karen). Loving great-aunt to Robin (Don Desserud) and Nikki (Steve Murray), Trent, Tracey and Shawn, Leah Stipsits (Dave), Scott and Nathan. Great-great-aunt to Liam and Kieran Murray-Sutherland. Predeceased by her father and mother Daniel James Nicol and Ellen (De La Haye) Sutherland, brother Daniel George and her nephews, Peter (Barbara) and Guy. Helen worked at Bradshaw's and Dow Chemical until her retirement. Helen was kind and generous to her family and always enjoyed a good laugh. A private family graveside service will be held at Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter "Butler" Chapel, 416-231-2283. For those who wish, donations made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019