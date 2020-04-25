HELEN ELIZABETH (OLIVER) van ZEYL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
van ZEYL, HELEN ELIZABETH (OLIVER) Passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 in her 98th year, with her youngest son Dave by her side. Helen was the devoted and beloved wife of Albert van Zeyl (predeceased). Helen was a much loved and loving mother to: Margo, John, Corry (Gary), Harry, (predeceased), George, Jim (predeceased), Bob (predeceased) (Marianne), Bill, Kathy (Ron), Laurie (Hardy) and Dave and to her 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Helen and Al raised their family of eleven first in Toronto and then Port Credit. The family has many happy memories of summers spent in Maine, winter trips to Florida, horseback riding, camping, boating and days on the farm. In 1980, Helen and Al "retired" to their farm in Proton Station where they enjoyed their wonderful neighbours, working the land, raising cattle, sheep, laying hens and homing pigeons. Helen looked out for the underdog and showed kindness to strangers. In her 70s her children convinced her to stop giving rides to hitchhikers. Helen was always ready to help others in need or "chat up" strangers. Her adventurous spirit and sense of humour was evident to those that had the pleasure of knowing her. In her 80s, it wasn't unusual for her to gas up her Buick, pick up her dear cousin Gladys and head out for a girls getaway. Helen had an appreciation for life, a positive outlook and always had a kind word to say. Many will sadly miss but fondly remember Helen. In lieu of flowers, take a walk and greet strangers with a smile. A celebration of life will occur later in the year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved