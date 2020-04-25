van ZEYL, HELEN ELIZABETH (OLIVER) Passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 in her 98th year, with her youngest son Dave by her side. Helen was the devoted and beloved wife of Albert van Zeyl (predeceased). Helen was a much loved and loving mother to: Margo, John, Corry (Gary), Harry, (predeceased), George, Jim (predeceased), Bob (predeceased) (Marianne), Bill, Kathy (Ron), Laurie (Hardy) and Dave and to her 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Helen and Al raised their family of eleven first in Toronto and then Port Credit. The family has many happy memories of summers spent in Maine, winter trips to Florida, horseback riding, camping, boating and days on the farm. In 1980, Helen and Al "retired" to their farm in Proton Station where they enjoyed their wonderful neighbours, working the land, raising cattle, sheep, laying hens and homing pigeons. Helen looked out for the underdog and showed kindness to strangers. In her 70s her children convinced her to stop giving rides to hitchhikers. Helen was always ready to help others in need or "chat up" strangers. Her adventurous spirit and sense of humour was evident to those that had the pleasure of knowing her. In her 80s, it wasn't unusual for her to gas up her Buick, pick up her dear cousin Gladys and head out for a girls getaway. Helen had an appreciation for life, a positive outlook and always had a kind word to say. Many will sadly miss but fondly remember Helen. In lieu of flowers, take a walk and greet strangers with a smile. A celebration of life will occur later in the year.

