WOODWARD, Helen Elizabeth (nee MAUDE) May 23, 1929 – December 29, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Helen Elizabeth Woodward (nee Maude) on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Mississauga Hospital. Survived by her children Robin Pittaway (Bill), Elaine Woodward, Leslie Woodward and Jeff Woodward (Marcia), grandchildren Kyle Pittaway (Stacey), Mitchell Pittaway (Hannah) and Lawrence Hartwick and 3 great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased only a year ago by her husband of 67 years, Keith (Woody) Woodward and was predeceased by her brother Bob and sisters Barbara and Wyneth. Helen was raised in Mimico and met her lifelong friend Irene Salmond (Cox) when they both attended elementary school together. Helen met Woody at Mimico High School and they married a few years after graduation. A brilliant piano player, Helen studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music and worked at Bell before the birth of her children. She was an avid reader, walker and hands down winner of all time best dressed. Helen was a longtime member of First United Church in Port Credit, where she worshipped for over 55 years. Helen will be missed by her friends from Orchard Heights, Credit Valley Golf Club and her Florida friends in Naples from Pelican Isle and Quail West. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, January 31st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at First United Church, 151 Lakeshore Rd. W. in Port Credit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 to be followed by a reception at Credit Valley Golf Club, 2600 Old Carriage Rd., at 2:30 p.m. Donations can be made to Covenant House or CNIB Guide Dogs.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020