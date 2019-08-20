WALKER, HELEN EMILY Helen Emily Walker went to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with her family by her side, at the age of 96, at the Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg. Darling mother of Pat and her husband Albert. Cherished grandma of Amy and her husband Robert. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, by her brother-in-law Don, sister-in-law Mary and cousin Glad, family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband David Arthur Walker and son Rick Walker; her dear parents Harry A. Sutton and Kate Foreman; sisters Evelyn Norris and Ada Upton; and brother Harry Sutton. "Our sincerest gratitude to all the staff and everyone at Maple Manor for the kind and compassionate care they gave our mom and grandma." Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, August 23rd at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019