HELEN ETHEL PEGG
PEGG, HELEN ETHEL (nee McNABB) Peacefully, at Margaret Bahen Hospice, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved Wife of the late Merlin Pegg (2006). Loving Mother of Gary (Nancy), Dan (Tannis), Debbie Larcombe (Duane), Bonnie Fahey (Donald) and Stephen (Jackie). Proud Grandma of 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Survived by her sister Sarah (Dolly) Tamblyn, and her brother Donald McNabb. Sister-in-law of Phyllis Kelly, Anne Pegg, Doug Pegg and Larry Pegg (Nora). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends. A private family graveside service will be held in Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. At request of the family, memorial donations made to Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen St., Newmarket, ON L3Y 9Z9 or www.myhospice.ca would be appreciated. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
