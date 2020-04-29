HELEN FRANCZAK
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Helen Franczak (Yurusik) on April 25, 2020, at the age of 85. Loving wife of Stan for 62 years. Will be greatly missed by children John (Sylvia), Ann Marie (John), Joe (deceased) (Tracy); grandchildren Brennan, Christian, Jessica and Rachel. She will always be remembered by all the people whose lives she touched as a friendly, loving and generous person. Special thanks to 5th floor nurses and PSW's at Westbury Long-Term Care and especially Lesya of Home Instead for their devoted care. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held for immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
