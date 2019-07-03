DECHERT, Helen Georgene Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Fieldstone Commons Long Term Care on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her brother Douglas (Brenda), nephews Kenneth (Ramona) and Bob (Ruth), niece Lisa (Leo), great-nephews William and Keegan, and great-niece Kendra. Predeceased by her brothers John and Kenneth. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) with a funeral service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019