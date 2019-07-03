Helen Georgene DECHERT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Georgene DECHERT.
Service Information
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON
M1K2B5
(416)-266-4404
Obituary

DECHERT, Helen Georgene Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Fieldstone Commons Long Term Care on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her brother Douglas (Brenda), nephews Kenneth (Ramona) and Bob (Ruth), niece Lisa (Leo), great-nephews William and Keegan, and great-niece Kendra. Predeceased by her brothers John and Kenneth. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) with a funeral service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Toronto, ON   (416) 266-4404
funeral home direction icon