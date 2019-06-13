GERUS, HELEN (nee MARUSKA) It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Gerus announces her passing on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 93 years. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Robert, John, Michael and Gary. Helen will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Saturday, June 15th, Visitation 1:00 p.m., Service 2:00 p.m. followed by Burial and Reception at York Cemetery & Funeral Centre located at 160 Beecroft, Toronto, M2N 5Z5.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019