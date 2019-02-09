Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen GREGORASH. View Sign

GREGORASH, Helen Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in her 91st year. Born October 23, 1928, in Guernsey, Saskatchewan to Irene (Konawalyk) and Lazor Solnenko. Helen is now reunited with her beloved husband Dave Gregorash. Cherished mother of Dr. Donna and her husband Dr. Jeffrey Green, and David Gregorash and his partner Margarida. Proud grandmother of Jacqueline Green (Adam Sherrif Scott), Dr. Ian Green (Samantha), Dr. Elizabeth Green and Alex Green; Michael Gregorash (Camille), Sean Gregorash (Kayla) and Sara (Peter) Garrigan. Proud great-grandmother of Brody and Kai Gregorash and Charlotte Garrigan. Predeceased by her brothers Victor, Peter, Walter and Derek Solonenko. Helen will fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Jane Solonenko of Oakville and many nieces, nephews family and friends. Helen was vivacious, determined, energetic, social and dedicated to her family. She worked in a bank and then as a book keeper for many years while raising her children with Dave in Toronto to provide the extra money needed for their education and activities. She was a long time parishioner and founding member of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, (North of Rexdale Blvd.) from Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Panakhyda Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, Toronto on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church or Dorothy Ley Hospice



2058 Kipling Ave

Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9

