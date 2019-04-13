SHEPHERD, HELEN HELGA (nee HANKE) 1941 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 in her 78th year. Loving wife of Derreck, mother to Theresa (Dave), Cathy (Herman) and predeceased by son Michael. Loving grandmother of Katrina, Hank, Logan and Kassandra. Arrangements in care of Elgin Mills Funeral Centre: www.mountpleasantgroup.com In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019