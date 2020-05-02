HOLODRYZUK, Helen Passed away peacefully at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Helen is now reunited with her beloved husband Michael. Loving mother of Jean and her husband Bill. Proud grandmother of Michael and Shaun. Dear sister of Pauline, Vicky and John (Diane). Helen's kind and generous spirit will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bitonti, Svetlana and the 4th floor team at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre for their dedicated care and compassion during Helen's stay. Private family arrangements have taken place. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, Alzheimers Society of Ontario or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences newediukfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.