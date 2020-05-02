Helen HOLODRYZUK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLODRYZUK, Helen Passed away peacefully at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Helen is now reunited with her beloved husband Michael. Loving mother of Jean and her husband Bill. Proud grandmother of Michael and Shaun. Dear sister of Pauline, Vicky and John (Diane). Helen's kind and generous spirit will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bitonti, Svetlana and the 4th floor team at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre for their dedicated care and compassion during Helen's stay. Private family arrangements have taken place. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, Alzheimers Society of Ontario or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved