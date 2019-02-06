HRABETS, Helen Peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Steve (April 8, 2018). Loving mother of Caroline and her husband Domenic Pallotta and Rosanne (Michael). Cherished grandmother of Michael (Kenya), Lisa (Rad), Kayla (Chris) and Brandon (Tara) and great-grandmother of Michael, Farah and Savana. Helen will be sadly missed by family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 7-9 p.m and Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panakhyda Thursday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Demetrius Church would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
