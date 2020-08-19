GRINER, HELEN IRMA MARIA (nee PEARSON) It is with devastating sadness that the Griner family announces the death of Helen, daughter of the late Elin and Ivar Pearson (Sweden), beloved wife of Bill, and most amazing Mum to John and Helena. Helen was born and spent her fond childhood in Lake of the Woods and Kenora, Ontario. After completing high school, Helen's natural gift of caring for others led her to Toronto, where she graduated from Toronto General Hospital, School of Nursing, 1959. Throughout the years, Helen became instrumental in the planning and organizing the Class of '59s 5-year reunions. She then completed a BSC at the University of Western Ontario, to further her education to enjoy a career as a well-respected Nurse and Nursing Instructor, fondly referred to as "Peach". Helen's genuine heart and good humour allowed her to make several close and lifelong friendships, despite distance or time passed. She was an avid bridge player and became an important member of the "Buckingham Beauties". She was a fabulous cook, all were thrilled to be invited for a stunning and delicious meal. She was a talented gardener who spent many years working on her luscious garden. Helen became a long-standing member of the Thornhill Country Club, following her love of tennis and golf. She volunteered her time as a member of different club committees. She also enjoyed many friendships and volunteering her time as a member of St. Clements Anglican Church, until Helen and Bill moved to the Village of Brooklin, when Helen joined St. Thomas Anglican Church, where she remained an active member. Brooklin became a special community with many new and wonderful friendships. Helen/Mum will be forever missed, but always so close in our hearts. A private family interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial funeralhome.com