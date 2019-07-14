Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN JANE SPARK THORPE. View Sign Obituary

THORPE, HELEN JANE SPARK (nee McCLELLAND) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our amazing mom and grandma - Helen Jane Spark Thorpe (McClelland). Known simply as Jane, she will be forever missed by her beloved children, grandchildren, friends and extended family. Born in Toronto in 1934, she spent all of her childhood on Duggan Avenue with her family (brothers John and Robert). Married to the love of her life John (Jack) Lyle Thorpe for 55 years, they enjoyed all the facets of a full life together until Jack's untimely death in 2013. Mom will be remembered for her fabulous sense of humour and her ability to shock and delight her companions with her wit. Going to movies, sitting by an angry ocean or reading a great book were some of her simple pleasures. She also loved nothing more than spending time with her kids and grandkids. Mom was a feisty and fiercely loyal person who did not suffer fools lightly. She loved to talk about world events, big ideas and always promoted women and equity in the world. She taught her children by example. Nothing delighted her more than having a glass of white wine and a great meal with friends and family. We will forever miss her sarcasm, her joy and her ability to deeply love. Go find your "tribe" in heaven mom. You will forever be the hand print on our hearts. In lieu of flowers, our family would kindly request a donation to CAMH or a charity of your choice.

