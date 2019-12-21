KOTURBASH, Helen Jenny (nee NEDILSKI) Passed away peacefully at the Dorothy Ley Hospice on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Gregory, Allison and Robert Jr. (Jessica). Cherished grandmother of Ruby and Emmanuella. Helen will be remembered for her elegant sensibility, passion for music, dedication to teaching and devotion to family. Her resilient spirit will be sorely missed. Funeral Service will be held at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice in lieu of flowers. Online condolence may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019