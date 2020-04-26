HELEN (HA LING) JOE
JOE, HELEN (HA LING) Born 1920 in Xin Hui, China and immigrated to Canada in 1949, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, in Toronto. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Lowe Joe (1984) and daughter Janet (2020). She will be greatly missed by her son Paul (Donna), son-in-law Henry and grandchildren Marilyn (Sal), David (Gretchen), Michael and Patsy (AJ) and her great-grandson, Cameron. Helen's early life in China, shaped her into the fiercely independent woman we loved. She was the strongest woman we knew. With her husband, she built a stable life in Toronto. She cared for and loved her grandchildren deeply, enjoyed playing Bingo and Mah Jong at her local community centre and was an incredible cook, hosting weekly Sunday night dinners. We will always remember her telling us "two more bites" when we said we were full. Due to the pandemic, a funeral has taken place with her immediate family. A memorial event will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Mon Sheong Home for the Aged (D'Arcy St.) or the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.
